Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
67 Neely Run
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
67 Neely Run
67 Neely Run
·
No Longer Available
Location
67 Neely Run, Newnan, GA 30265
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate 4 bed, 2.5 bath, hardwood flooring, large patio, open kitchen, swim/tennis community, prime 30265 location, seconds to Ashley Park, Piedmont, CTCA, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 67 Neely Run have any available units?
67 Neely Run doesn't have any available units at this time.
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 67 Neely Run have?
Some of 67 Neely Run's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 67 Neely Run currently offering any rent specials?
67 Neely Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Neely Run pet-friendly?
No, 67 Neely Run is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 67 Neely Run offer parking?
Yes, 67 Neely Run offers parking.
Does 67 Neely Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Neely Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Neely Run have a pool?
Yes, 67 Neely Run has a pool.
Does 67 Neely Run have accessible units?
No, 67 Neely Run does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Neely Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Neely Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Neely Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Neely Run does not have units with air conditioning.
