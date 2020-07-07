Rent Calculator
All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 67 Lagrange St.
67 Lagrange St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
67 Lagrange St
67 Lagrange Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
67 Lagrange Street, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow! Location location! Walk to the square, approx 3700 sqft, 3 bed, 2 bath, renovated, prime location, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 67 Lagrange St have any available units?
67 Lagrange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 67 Lagrange St have?
Some of 67 Lagrange St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 67 Lagrange St currently offering any rent specials?
67 Lagrange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Lagrange St pet-friendly?
No, 67 Lagrange St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 67 Lagrange St offer parking?
No, 67 Lagrange St does not offer parking.
Does 67 Lagrange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Lagrange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Lagrange St have a pool?
No, 67 Lagrange St does not have a pool.
Does 67 Lagrange St have accessible units?
No, 67 Lagrange St does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Lagrange St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Lagrange St has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Lagrange St have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Lagrange St does not have units with air conditioning.
