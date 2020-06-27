Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 66 Riva Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
66 Riva Ridge Lane
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
66 Riva Ridge Lane
66 Riva Ridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
66 Riva Ridge Lane, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Wow, welcome home, 4 beds, 2 full baths, sun room, fenced yard, must see! - Wow, welcome home, 4 beds, 2 full baths, sun room, fenced yard, must see!
(RLNE5036952)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have any available units?
66 Riva Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
Is 66 Riva Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
66 Riva Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Riva Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 66 Riva Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Similar Pages
Newnan 1 Bedrooms
Newnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with Parking
Newnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stillwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Kennesaw State University