Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

66 Riva Ridge Lane

66 Riva Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

66 Riva Ridge Lane, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Wow, welcome home, 4 beds, 2 full baths, sun room, fenced yard, must see! - Wow, welcome home, 4 beds, 2 full baths, sun room, fenced yard, must see!

(RLNE5036952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have any available units?
66 Riva Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 66 Riva Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
66 Riva Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Riva Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 66 Riva Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Riva Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Riva Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
