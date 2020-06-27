Rent Calculator
64 Horizon Hill
64 Horizon Hill
·
No Longer Available
Location
64 Horizon Hill, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Summergrove with a finished bonus room and a fenced back yard. Swim tennis community. Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 64 Horizon Hill have any available units?
64 Horizon Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 64 Horizon Hill have?
Some of 64 Horizon Hill's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 64 Horizon Hill currently offering any rent specials?
64 Horizon Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Horizon Hill pet-friendly?
No, 64 Horizon Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 64 Horizon Hill offer parking?
Yes, 64 Horizon Hill offers parking.
Does 64 Horizon Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Horizon Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Horizon Hill have a pool?
Yes, 64 Horizon Hill has a pool.
Does 64 Horizon Hill have accessible units?
No, 64 Horizon Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Horizon Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Horizon Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Horizon Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Horizon Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
