Newnan, GA
6 Stonesthrow Ln
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

6 Stonesthrow Ln

6 Stonesthrow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6 Stonesthrow Ln, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate 4 bed, 2.5 bath, hardwood flooring, open kitchen w/island, swim/tennis community, prime 30265 location, seconds to Ashley Park, Piedmont, CTCA, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have any available units?
6 Stonesthrow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have?
Some of 6 Stonesthrow Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Stonesthrow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6 Stonesthrow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Stonesthrow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6 Stonesthrow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6 Stonesthrow Ln offers parking.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Stonesthrow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6 Stonesthrow Ln has a pool.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have accessible units?
No, 6 Stonesthrow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Stonesthrow Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Stonesthrow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
