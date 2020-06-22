Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM
6 Stonesthrow Ln
6 Stonesthrow Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
6 Stonesthrow Ln, Newnan, GA 30265
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate 4 bed, 2.5 bath, hardwood flooring, open kitchen w/island, swim/tennis community, prime 30265 location, seconds to Ashley Park, Piedmont, CTCA, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have any available units?
6 Stonesthrow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have?
Some of 6 Stonesthrow Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6 Stonesthrow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6 Stonesthrow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Stonesthrow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6 Stonesthrow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6 Stonesthrow Ln offers parking.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Stonesthrow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6 Stonesthrow Ln has a pool.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have accessible units?
No, 6 Stonesthrow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Stonesthrow Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Stonesthrow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Stonesthrow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
