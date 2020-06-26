All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 6 Hidden Woods Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
6 Hidden Woods Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

6 Hidden Woods Lane

6 Hidden Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Hidden Woods Lane, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
**PRICE REDUCED** 6 Hidden Woods Lane: Spacious well-kept traditional style 2 story 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on spacious level lot and attached 3 car garage located in highly sought after neighborhood of Summergrove in Newnan. -

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5019522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Hidden Woods Lane have any available units?
6 Hidden Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 6 Hidden Woods Lane have?
Some of 6 Hidden Woods Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Hidden Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6 Hidden Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Hidden Woods Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Hidden Woods Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6 Hidden Woods Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6 Hidden Woods Lane offers parking.
Does 6 Hidden Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Hidden Woods Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Hidden Woods Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6 Hidden Woods Lane has a pool.
Does 6 Hidden Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 6 Hidden Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Hidden Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Hidden Woods Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Hidden Woods Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Hidden Woods Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University