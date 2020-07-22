Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
6 Carriagelight Way
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:53 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6 Carriagelight Way
6 Carriage Light Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6 Carriage Light Way, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow, pride of ownership, great location, large rooms, 2 car garage, private lot, huge sun room, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Carriagelight Way have any available units?
6 Carriagelight Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 6 Carriagelight Way have?
Some of 6 Carriagelight Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6 Carriagelight Way currently offering any rent specials?
6 Carriagelight Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Carriagelight Way pet-friendly?
No, 6 Carriagelight Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 6 Carriagelight Way offer parking?
Yes, 6 Carriagelight Way offers parking.
Does 6 Carriagelight Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Carriagelight Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Carriagelight Way have a pool?
No, 6 Carriagelight Way does not have a pool.
Does 6 Carriagelight Way have accessible units?
No, 6 Carriagelight Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Carriagelight Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Carriagelight Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Carriagelight Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Carriagelight Way does not have units with air conditioning.
