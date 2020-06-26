6 Briandwood Drive: Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home in Fox Ridge subdivision. HUGE master bedroom with separate sitting area! All bedrooms and 2 full baths located upstairs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Available now. -
(RLNE5004937)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Briandwood Drive have any available units?
6 Briandwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 6 Briandwood Drive have?
Some of 6 Briandwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Briandwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Briandwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Briandwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Briandwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6 Briandwood Drive offer parking?
No, 6 Briandwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6 Briandwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Briandwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Briandwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6 Briandwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6 Briandwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Briandwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Briandwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Briandwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Briandwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Briandwood Drive has units with air conditioning.