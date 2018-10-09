All apartments in Newnan
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

51 Tahoe Drive

51 Tahoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

51 Tahoe Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
51 Tahoe Drive Available 06/06/20 51 Tahoe Dr: Craftsman style 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse duplex on sloping lot in the HOA neighborhood of Cottages at Lakeshore. Spacious master bedroom with trey ceilings. Garden tub and glass enclosed shower in master bathroom. -

(RLNE5699864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Tahoe Drive have any available units?
51 Tahoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 51 Tahoe Drive have?
Some of 51 Tahoe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Tahoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
51 Tahoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Tahoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Tahoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 51 Tahoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 51 Tahoe Drive offers parking.
Does 51 Tahoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Tahoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Tahoe Drive have a pool?
No, 51 Tahoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 51 Tahoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 51 Tahoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Tahoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Tahoe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Tahoe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Tahoe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

