Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage tennis court

51 Tahoe Drive Available 06/06/20 51 Tahoe Dr: Craftsman style 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse duplex on sloping lot in the HOA neighborhood of Cottages at Lakeshore. Spacious master bedroom with trey ceilings. Garden tub and glass enclosed shower in master bathroom. -



(RLNE5699864)