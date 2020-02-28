Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
50 Riva Ridge Ln
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
50 Riva Ridge Ln
50 Riva Ridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
50 Riva Ridge Lane, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
High ceilings and plenty of natural light. Private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 Riva Ridge Ln have any available units?
50 Riva Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 50 Riva Ridge Ln have?
Some of 50 Riva Ridge Ln's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 50 Riva Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
50 Riva Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Riva Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 50 Riva Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 50 Riva Ridge Ln offer parking?
No, 50 Riva Ridge Ln does not offer parking.
Does 50 Riva Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Riva Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Riva Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 50 Riva Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 50 Riva Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 50 Riva Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Riva Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Riva Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Riva Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Riva Ridge Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
