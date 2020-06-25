Rent Calculator
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM
5 Newnan Estates Dr
5 Newnan Estates Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5 Newnan Estates Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Wow! Newly renovated, large rooms, hardwood plank flooring, W/D hook ups, pest control included, pool & playground, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 Newnan Estates Dr have any available units?
5 Newnan Estates Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 5 Newnan Estates Dr have?
Some of 5 Newnan Estates Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5 Newnan Estates Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5 Newnan Estates Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Newnan Estates Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5 Newnan Estates Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 5 Newnan Estates Dr offer parking?
No, 5 Newnan Estates Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5 Newnan Estates Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Newnan Estates Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Newnan Estates Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5 Newnan Estates Dr has a pool.
Does 5 Newnan Estates Dr have accessible units?
No, 5 Newnan Estates Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Newnan Estates Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Newnan Estates Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Newnan Estates Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Newnan Estates Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
