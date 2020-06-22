Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
47 Pine Crescent
47 Pine Crescent
·
No Longer Available
Location
47 Pine Crescent, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Prime Summergrove location, private yard, ranch, split bedroom floor plan, 2 car garage, his and her vanity, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47 Pine Crescent have any available units?
47 Pine Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 47 Pine Crescent have?
Some of 47 Pine Crescent's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 47 Pine Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
47 Pine Crescent isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Pine Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 47 Pine Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 47 Pine Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 47 Pine Crescent does offer parking.
Does 47 Pine Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Pine Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Pine Crescent have a pool?
Yes, 47 Pine Crescent has a pool.
Does 47 Pine Crescent have accessible units?
No, 47 Pine Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Pine Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Pine Crescent has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Pine Crescent have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Pine Crescent does not have units with air conditioning.
