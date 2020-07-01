Rent Calculator
All apartments in Newnan
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
47 Martin Luther King Dr
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM
47 Martin Luther King Dr
47 Martin Luther King Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
47 Martin Luther King Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downtown Newnan, clean, 2 bed 1 bath home only $795.00! Call Tim @ 678.712.4284 or visit www.homelinkpm.com for more details. HomeLink Property Management, LLC. 678.423.0555
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47 Martin Luther King Dr have any available units?
47 Martin Luther King Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
Is 47 Martin Luther King Dr currently offering any rent specials?
47 Martin Luther King Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Martin Luther King Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Martin Luther King Dr is pet friendly.
Does 47 Martin Luther King Dr offer parking?
No, 47 Martin Luther King Dr does not offer parking.
Does 47 Martin Luther King Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Martin Luther King Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Martin Luther King Dr have a pool?
No, 47 Martin Luther King Dr does not have a pool.
Does 47 Martin Luther King Dr have accessible units?
No, 47 Martin Luther King Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Martin Luther King Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Martin Luther King Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Martin Luther King Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47 Martin Luther King Dr has units with air conditioning.
