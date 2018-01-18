Rent Calculator
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
444 Jefferson St
444 Jefferson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
444 Jefferson Street, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime location, 3 bed, 2 bath, seconds to Ashley Park, Piedmont, CTCA, newly renovated, tile floors, new paint, new carpet, custom vanities, private and fenced patio, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 444 Jefferson St have any available units?
444 Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 444 Jefferson St have?
Some of 444 Jefferson St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 444 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
444 Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 444 Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 444 Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 444 Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 444 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 444 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 444 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 444 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 Jefferson St does not have units with air conditioning.
