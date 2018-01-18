All apartments in Newnan
44 Woodmere
44 Woodmere

44 Woodmere · No Longer Available
Location

44 Woodmere, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
You have to see this beautiful 4 BR rental in sought after Summergrove! Ideally located to amenities, hospitals, medical facilities including Cancer Treatment Center, I-85 & Atl airport. Home boasts granite kitchen, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, tiled back splash, hardwood floors, vaulted family room w/stone surround fireplace, separate dining room w/bay window that opens up to family room, master on main w/trey ceiling, tiled baths w/double vanity & separate shower, walk-in closets all on a cul-de-sac lot. Tons of storage space in this home. You will love the covered rocking chair front and side porches with walk-way to a fenced backyard. Spend the day swimming, tennis, lake, golf, playgrounds, strolling or running on the paved sidewalks and never leave your subdivision.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Woodmere have any available units?
44 Woodmere doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 44 Woodmere have?
Some of 44 Woodmere's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Woodmere currently offering any rent specials?
44 Woodmere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Woodmere pet-friendly?
No, 44 Woodmere is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 44 Woodmere offer parking?
No, 44 Woodmere does not offer parking.
Does 44 Woodmere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Woodmere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Woodmere have a pool?
No, 44 Woodmere does not have a pool.
Does 44 Woodmere have accessible units?
No, 44 Woodmere does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Woodmere have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Woodmere does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Woodmere have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Woodmere does not have units with air conditioning.
