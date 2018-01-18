44 Woodmere

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground tennis court

You have to see this beautiful 4 BR rental in sought after Summergrove! Ideally located to amenities, hospitals, medical facilities including Cancer Treatment Center, I-85 & Atl airport. Home boasts granite kitchen, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, tiled back splash, hardwood floors, vaulted family room w/stone surround fireplace, separate dining room w/bay window that opens up to family room, master on main w/trey ceiling, tiled baths w/double vanity & separate shower, walk-in closets all on a cul-de-sac lot. Tons of storage space in this home. You will love the covered rocking chair front and side porches with walk-way to a fenced backyard. Spend the day swimming, tennis, lake, golf, playgrounds, strolling or running on the paved sidewalks and never leave your subdivision.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.