All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 429 Baldwin Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
429 Baldwin Ct
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

429 Baldwin Ct

429 Baldwin Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

429 Baldwin Court, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Avery Park, Swim, Tennis, HOA Community, fenced yard, hardwood flooring, master on the main, roommate floor plan, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Baldwin Ct have any available units?
429 Baldwin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 429 Baldwin Ct have?
Some of 429 Baldwin Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Baldwin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
429 Baldwin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Baldwin Ct pet-friendly?
No, 429 Baldwin Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 429 Baldwin Ct offers parking.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Baldwin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct have a pool?
Yes, 429 Baldwin Ct has a pool.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct have accessible units?
No, 429 Baldwin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Baldwin Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Baldwin Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University