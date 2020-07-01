Rent Calculator
All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 429 Baldwin Ct.
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
429 Baldwin Ct
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
1 of 13
429 Baldwin Ct
429 Baldwin Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
429 Baldwin Court, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Avery Park, Swim, Tennis, HOA Community, fenced yard, hardwood flooring, master on the main, roommate floor plan, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 429 Baldwin Ct have any available units?
429 Baldwin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 429 Baldwin Ct have?
Some of 429 Baldwin Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 429 Baldwin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
429 Baldwin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Baldwin Ct pet-friendly?
No, 429 Baldwin Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 429 Baldwin Ct offers parking.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Baldwin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct have a pool?
Yes, 429 Baldwin Ct has a pool.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct have accessible units?
No, 429 Baldwin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Baldwin Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Baldwin Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Baldwin Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
