Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:42 AM

42 Lynn Circle

Location

42 Lynn Circle, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,352 sq. ft. home in Kennesaw, GA! Op. Cozy formal living area just off entry way. Spacious living room with lovely fireplace opens to elegant formal dining area.
Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinets, tons of granite space and breakfast bar. Spectacular master retreat. Amazing secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Lynn Circle have any available units?
42 Lynn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 42 Lynn Circle have?
Some of 42 Lynn Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Lynn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
42 Lynn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Lynn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Lynn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 42 Lynn Circle offer parking?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 42 Lynn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Lynn Circle have a pool?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 42 Lynn Circle have accessible units?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Lynn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Lynn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
