42 Lynn Circle

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,352 sq. ft. home in Kennesaw, GA! Op. Cozy formal living area just off entry way. Spacious living room with lovely fireplace opens to elegant formal dining area.

Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinets, tons of granite space and breakfast bar. Spectacular master retreat. Amazing secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.