All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 42 Lynn Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
42 Lynn Circle
Last updated May 22 2019 at 12:07 AM

42 Lynn Circle

42 Lynn Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

42 Lynn Cir, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Four bedroom, split level home in Newnan! Features a master on main, with a separate living room and dining room.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Lynn Circle have any available units?
42 Lynn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 42 Lynn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
42 Lynn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Lynn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Lynn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 42 Lynn Circle offer parking?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 42 Lynn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Lynn Circle have a pool?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 42 Lynn Circle have accessible units?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Lynn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Lynn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Lynn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University