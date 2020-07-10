Rent Calculator
381 Cliffhaven Cir
381 Cliffhaven Cir
381 Cliffhaven Cir
·
Location
381 Cliffhaven Cir, Newnan, GA 30263
Madison Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic newnan location, 1 mile to Ashley Park and 1 mile to Piedmont Hospital, huge master, large kitchen, hardwood flooring, fenced yard, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 381 Cliffhaven Cir have any available units?
381 Cliffhaven Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 381 Cliffhaven Cir have?
Some of 381 Cliffhaven Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 381 Cliffhaven Cir currently offering any rent specials?
381 Cliffhaven Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Cliffhaven Cir pet-friendly?
No, 381 Cliffhaven Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 381 Cliffhaven Cir offer parking?
Yes, 381 Cliffhaven Cir offers parking.
Does 381 Cliffhaven Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 Cliffhaven Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Cliffhaven Cir have a pool?
Yes, 381 Cliffhaven Cir has a pool.
Does 381 Cliffhaven Cir have accessible units?
No, 381 Cliffhaven Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Cliffhaven Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 Cliffhaven Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 381 Cliffhaven Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 381 Cliffhaven Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
