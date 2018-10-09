All apartments in Newnan
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

38 Village Park Dr

38 Village Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

38 Village Park Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Custom home in sought after Stillwood Farms, open floor plan, fenced yard, formal dining, minutes from Piedmont, Cancer Treatment Center, Pinewood, hardwood flooring, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 38 Village Park Dr have any available units?
38 Village Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 38 Village Park Dr have?
Some of 38 Village Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Village Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
38 Village Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Village Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 38 Village Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 38 Village Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 38 Village Park Dr offers parking.
Does 38 Village Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Village Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Village Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 38 Village Park Dr has a pool.
Does 38 Village Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 38 Village Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Village Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Village Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Village Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Village Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

