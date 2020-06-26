35 Covington Terrace, Newnan, GA 30263 Madison Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
35 Covington Terrace Available 04/15/20 Wow, 3600+ sqft, hardwood floors, granite, huge rooms, den, sun room, mint condition! - Wow, 3600+ sqft, hardwood floors, granite, huge rooms, den, sun room, mint condition!
(RLNE3464375)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35 Covington Terrace have any available units?
35 Covington Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 35 Covington Terrace have?
Some of 35 Covington Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Covington Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
35 Covington Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.