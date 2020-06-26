All apartments in Newnan
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

35 Covington Terrace

35 Covington Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

35 Covington Terrace, Newnan, GA 30263
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
35 Covington Terrace Available 04/15/20 Wow, 3600+ sqft, hardwood floors, granite, huge rooms, den, sun room, mint condition! - Wow, 3600+ sqft, hardwood floors, granite, huge rooms, den, sun room, mint condition!

(RLNE3464375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Covington Terrace have any available units?
35 Covington Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 35 Covington Terrace have?
Some of 35 Covington Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Covington Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
35 Covington Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Covington Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 35 Covington Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 35 Covington Terrace offer parking?
No, 35 Covington Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 35 Covington Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Covington Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Covington Terrace have a pool?
No, 35 Covington Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 35 Covington Terrace have accessible units?
No, 35 Covington Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Covington Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Covington Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Covington Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Covington Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

