Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 Churchill Park Dr

35 Churchill Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

35 Churchill Park Dr, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
35 Churchill Park Dr Available 04/06/19 35 Church Hill Park: Traditional 3br/2.5ba home 2 story home on level lot with back patio area in Stony Oak subdivision. Attached 2 car garage. Convenient location! -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2588951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Churchill Park Dr have any available units?
35 Churchill Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 35 Churchill Park Dr have?
Some of 35 Churchill Park Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Churchill Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
35 Churchill Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Churchill Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 35 Churchill Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 35 Churchill Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 35 Churchill Park Dr offers parking.
Does 35 Churchill Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Churchill Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Churchill Park Dr have a pool?
No, 35 Churchill Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 35 Churchill Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 35 Churchill Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Churchill Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Churchill Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Churchill Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Churchill Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
