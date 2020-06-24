35 Churchill Park Dr Available 04/06/19 35 Church Hill Park: Traditional 3br/2.5ba home 2 story home on level lot with back patio area in Stony Oak subdivision. Attached 2 car garage. Convenient location! -
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
