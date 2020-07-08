30 Tuxedo Avenue

Amenities
Newly renovated home with a split floorplan and master suite, spacious laundry room and a large kitchen and dining space. New floors in entire home and newly remodeled bathroom. Accepting Section 8
Your Application will be denied if you do not meet the below standards for qualification:
Current photo identification and a valid social security number.
Monthly household income must exceed three times the rent.
All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.
Positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.
No evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.
A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18.
Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.