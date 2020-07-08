30 Tuxedo Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Newly renovated home with a split floorplan and master suite, spacious laundry room and a large kitchen and dining space. New floors in entire home and newly remodeled bathroom. Accepting Section 8



Your Application will be denied if you do not meet the below standards for qualification:

Current photo identification and a valid social security number.

Monthly household income must exceed three times the rent.

All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.

Positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.

No evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.

A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18.

Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.