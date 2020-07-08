All apartments in Newnan
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:10 AM

30 Tuxedo Avenue

30 Tuxedo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30 Tuxedo Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Newly renovated home with a split floorplan and master suite, spacious laundry room and a large kitchen and dining space. New floors in entire home and newly remodeled bathroom. Accepting Section 8

Your Application will be denied if you do not meet the below standards for qualification:
Current photo identification and a valid social security number.
Monthly household income must exceed three times the rent.
All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.
Positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.
No evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.
A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18.
Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Tuxedo Avenue have any available units?
30 Tuxedo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 30 Tuxedo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30 Tuxedo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Tuxedo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Tuxedo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 30 Tuxedo Avenue offer parking?
No, 30 Tuxedo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 30 Tuxedo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Tuxedo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Tuxedo Avenue have a pool?
No, 30 Tuxedo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 30 Tuxedo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30 Tuxedo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Tuxedo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Tuxedo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Tuxedo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Tuxedo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

