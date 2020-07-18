30 Jacks Dr

Amenities

Spacious corner lot offering the beauty and privacy you've always wanted! Situated in nice, quiet neighborhood surrounded by trees, this wonderful and excellently-maintained home will be ready for occupancy mid-August. The home itself has been updated throughout, featuring wood laminate flooring, large windows, and neutral paint. Cook up delicious meals in the totally renovated kitchen boasting granite counter tops, stone backsplash, and newer stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with stone counter tops, tile flooring, double vanities, and the master bath featuring a gorgeous tiled shower with glass doors and rain-style shower head. The huge, covered back porch is totally private and is the perfect oasis for relaxing with a good book or entertaining friends. The beautiful koi pond with waterfall provides a fun hobby for those interested. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! Schedule your showing and apply today!