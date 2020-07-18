All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 30 Jacks Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
30 Jacks Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:49 PM

30 Jacks Dr

30 Jacks Drive · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

30 Jacks Drive, Newnan, GA 30263

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious corner lot offering the beauty and privacy you've always wanted! Situated in nice, quiet neighborhood surrounded by trees, this wonderful and excellently-maintained home will be ready for occupancy mid-August. The home itself has been updated throughout, featuring wood laminate flooring, large windows, and neutral paint. Cook up delicious meals in the totally renovated kitchen boasting granite counter tops, stone backsplash, and newer stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with stone counter tops, tile flooring, double vanities, and the master bath featuring a gorgeous tiled shower with glass doors and rain-style shower head. The huge, covered back porch is totally private and is the perfect oasis for relaxing with a good book or entertaining friends. The beautiful koi pond with waterfall provides a fun hobby for those interested. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! Schedule your showing and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Jacks Dr have any available units?
30 Jacks Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Jacks Dr have?
Some of 30 Jacks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Jacks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
30 Jacks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Jacks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 30 Jacks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 30 Jacks Dr offer parking?
No, 30 Jacks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 30 Jacks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Jacks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Jacks Dr have a pool?
No, 30 Jacks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 30 Jacks Dr have accessible units?
No, 30 Jacks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Jacks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Jacks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Jacks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Jacks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 30 Jacks Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GA
Peachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity