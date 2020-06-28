All apartments in Newnan
3 Preakness Pl
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:56 PM

3 Preakness Pl

3 Preakness Place · No Longer Available
Location

3 Preakness Place, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Newnan location, like new condition, corner lot, lawn care included, brick exterior, hardwood flooring, private patio, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Preakness Pl have any available units?
3 Preakness Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 3 Preakness Pl have?
Some of 3 Preakness Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Preakness Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3 Preakness Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Preakness Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3 Preakness Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 3 Preakness Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3 Preakness Pl offers parking.
Does 3 Preakness Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Preakness Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Preakness Pl have a pool?
No, 3 Preakness Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3 Preakness Pl have accessible units?
No, 3 Preakness Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Preakness Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Preakness Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Preakness Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Preakness Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
