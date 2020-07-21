All apartments in Newnan
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

3 Midland Park Ct

3 Midland Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Midland Park Court, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON !!!! -

(RLNE3270542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Midland Park Ct have any available units?
3 Midland Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 3 Midland Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3 Midland Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Midland Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3 Midland Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 3 Midland Park Ct offer parking?
No, 3 Midland Park Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3 Midland Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Midland Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Midland Park Ct have a pool?
No, 3 Midland Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3 Midland Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 3 Midland Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Midland Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Midland Park Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Midland Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Midland Park Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
