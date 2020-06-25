All apartments in Newnan
3 Boulder Bend

3 Boulder Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

3 Boulder Bnd, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
New 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Executive Home-Stonebridge Newnan - Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the highly desirable Stonebridge neighborhood! This beautiful, new home shows like a model with designer color palette, stainless, high end appliances, granite surfaces and much, much more! The modern farmhouse design in the kitchen is love at first sight. Upgrades are everywhere! Custom closets, fixtures, arched doorways, custom ceilings are all amazing. The huge master ensuite has french doors leading into the spa-bathroom and closet. One secondary bedroom would make a perfect teen suite and has it's own full bath and the other 2 rooms are Jack and Jill with a double-vanity bathroom in between. The home has a unfinished basement & plenty of storage room. Give us a call to schedule your showing on this beauty today! Community features olympic size pool, fitness center, tennis courts, club house and playground.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4854453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Boulder Bend have any available units?
3 Boulder Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 3 Boulder Bend have?
Some of 3 Boulder Bend's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Boulder Bend currently offering any rent specials?
3 Boulder Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Boulder Bend pet-friendly?
No, 3 Boulder Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 3 Boulder Bend offer parking?
No, 3 Boulder Bend does not offer parking.
Does 3 Boulder Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Boulder Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Boulder Bend have a pool?
Yes, 3 Boulder Bend has a pool.
Does 3 Boulder Bend have accessible units?
No, 3 Boulder Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Boulder Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Boulder Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Boulder Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Boulder Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
