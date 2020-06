Amenities

Beautiful Upgraded 2 Story Home in a Great Location! The first level offers a Spacious Kitchen with lots of storage, pantry, kitchen island with open view to the Family Room, Dining room, powder room, 2 car garage, hardwood floors. Upstairs is the large master bedroom with double sinks, separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, guest full bathroom and laundry room. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, hospital and minutes to I-85