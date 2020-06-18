All apartments in Newnan
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:29 PM

276 Christians Walk

276 Christian's Walk · (678) 782-7447
Location

276 Christian's Walk, Newnan, GA 30263

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 276 Christians Walk · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Fabulous Floor Plan at this 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome! - Feel Fabulous with this Phenomenal Floor Plan! This smartly designed 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome has great features. Living room includes corner fireplace with vinyl faux-wood flooring in the main living areas for a clean & updated look. Open kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinets, double sink & black appliances, and attached dining area. Each bedroom has its own separate bathroom - GREAT FOR ROOMMATES. Parking pad is located in the rear, you'll have NO lawn maintenance & much more! Located just minutes from the Historic downtown Newnan, this home is close to shopping, tasty restaurants, churches, playgrounds & more! Don't Delay - schedule your viewing at All3Realty.com TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5682972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 Christians Walk have any available units?
276 Christians Walk has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 276 Christians Walk have?
Some of 276 Christians Walk's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 Christians Walk currently offering any rent specials?
276 Christians Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Christians Walk pet-friendly?
No, 276 Christians Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 276 Christians Walk offer parking?
Yes, 276 Christians Walk does offer parking.
Does 276 Christians Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Christians Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Christians Walk have a pool?
No, 276 Christians Walk does not have a pool.
Does 276 Christians Walk have accessible units?
No, 276 Christians Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Christians Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 Christians Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 276 Christians Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 276 Christians Walk has units with air conditioning.
