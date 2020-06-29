All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 27 Mary Ann St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
27 Mary Ann St
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

27 Mary Ann St

27 Mary Ann Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27 Mary Ann Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENOVATED. WALK TO NEWLY RENOVATED HOWARD WARNER CENTER. THIS HOME DOES NOT QUALIFY PUBLIC HOUSING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Mary Ann St have any available units?
27 Mary Ann St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 27 Mary Ann St have?
Some of 27 Mary Ann St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Mary Ann St currently offering any rent specials?
27 Mary Ann St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Mary Ann St pet-friendly?
No, 27 Mary Ann St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 27 Mary Ann St offer parking?
No, 27 Mary Ann St does not offer parking.
Does 27 Mary Ann St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Mary Ann St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Mary Ann St have a pool?
No, 27 Mary Ann St does not have a pool.
Does 27 Mary Ann St have accessible units?
No, 27 Mary Ann St does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Mary Ann St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Mary Ann St has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Mary Ann St have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Mary Ann St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University