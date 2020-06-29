Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 27 Mary Ann St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
27 Mary Ann St
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27 Mary Ann St
27 Mary Ann Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
27 Mary Ann Street, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENOVATED. WALK TO NEWLY RENOVATED HOWARD WARNER CENTER. THIS HOME DOES NOT QUALIFY PUBLIC HOUSING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 Mary Ann St have any available units?
27 Mary Ann St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 27 Mary Ann St have?
Some of 27 Mary Ann St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 27 Mary Ann St currently offering any rent specials?
27 Mary Ann St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Mary Ann St pet-friendly?
No, 27 Mary Ann St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 27 Mary Ann St offer parking?
No, 27 Mary Ann St does not offer parking.
Does 27 Mary Ann St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Mary Ann St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Mary Ann St have a pool?
No, 27 Mary Ann St does not have a pool.
Does 27 Mary Ann St have accessible units?
No, 27 Mary Ann St does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Mary Ann St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Mary Ann St has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Mary Ann St have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Mary Ann St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265
Similar Pages
Newnan 1 Bedrooms
Newnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with Parking
Newnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stillwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Kennesaw State University