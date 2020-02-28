27 Knox Pass: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on level front lot with privacy fenced wooded sloping backyard in cul-de-sac. Located near down town Newnan. Available now! - 27 Knox Pass: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on level front lot with privacy fenced wooded sloping backyard in cul-de-sac. Located near down town Newnan. Available now!
(RLNE4828941)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 Knox Pass have any available units?
27 Knox Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 27 Knox Pass have?
Some of 27 Knox Pass's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Knox Pass currently offering any rent specials?
27 Knox Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Knox Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Knox Pass is pet friendly.
Does 27 Knox Pass offer parking?
Yes, 27 Knox Pass offers parking.
Does 27 Knox Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Knox Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Knox Pass have a pool?
No, 27 Knox Pass does not have a pool.
Does 27 Knox Pass have accessible units?
No, 27 Knox Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Knox Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Knox Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Knox Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Knox Pass does not have units with air conditioning.