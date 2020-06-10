All apartments in Newnan
26 Camden Village Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26 Camden Village Drive

26 Camden Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26 Camden Village Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home has an open main level floor plan as well as a formal dining room, family room, half bathroom, and welcoming kitchen/breakfast area. Second floor features the master bedroom/bath, 3 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The family area contains beautiful built in bookshelves. Backyard is private. Plenty of storage opportunity through out the home. With convenient access to shopping, hospitals, I-85, desirable Coweta County schools, and neighborhood amenities including a swimming pool and a park.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Camden Village Drive have any available units?
26 Camden Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 26 Camden Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 Camden Village Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Camden Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Camden Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26 Camden Village Drive offer parking?
No, 26 Camden Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26 Camden Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Camden Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Camden Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26 Camden Village Drive has a pool.
Does 26 Camden Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 Camden Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Camden Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Camden Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Camden Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Camden Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
