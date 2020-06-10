26 Camden Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home has an open main level floor plan as well as a formal dining room, family room, half bathroom, and welcoming kitchen/breakfast area. Second floor features the master bedroom/bath, 3 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The family area contains beautiful built in bookshelves. Backyard is private. Plenty of storage opportunity through out the home. With convenient access to shopping, hospitals, I-85, desirable Coweta County schools, and neighborhood amenities including a swimming pool and a park.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

