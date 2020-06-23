All apartments in Newnan
22 Salbide Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22 Salbide Ave

22 Salbide Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22 Salbide Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Huge-Beautiful-Historic! Just some of the words you would use to describe this fantastic home. The interior has been recently renovated to provide you the most up-to-date living essentials. You walk into a grand foyer with vaulted ceilings and a chandelier to greet you. There are hardwood floors throughout. This home offers a formal dining room, family room area off the kitchen, 3 bedrooms with a 4th room that could be used as a bedroom or living room, 2 full bathrooms, and plenty of windows to brighten the house. The exterior offers a private, fenced backyard with patio area, a shed for storage, lots of areas to plant flowers and a covered parking pad for your convenience. Come and see our home and you will fall in love like we did!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Salbide Ave have any available units?
22 Salbide Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 22 Salbide Ave have?
Some of 22 Salbide Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Salbide Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22 Salbide Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Salbide Ave pet-friendly?
No, 22 Salbide Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 22 Salbide Ave offer parking?
Yes, 22 Salbide Ave does offer parking.
Does 22 Salbide Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Salbide Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Salbide Ave have a pool?
No, 22 Salbide Ave does not have a pool.
Does 22 Salbide Ave have accessible units?
No, 22 Salbide Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Salbide Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Salbide Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Salbide Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Salbide Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
