204 Jackson St - D12
204 Jackson St - D12

204 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

204 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Now accepting applications for a beautiful two bedroom/1 bath apartment.... 1000 square feet! All electric, washer/dryer connections with central heat and air. This is an upstairs apartment with a lovely sunroom overlooking a lovely green space. The community is in a wooded area with rolling green spaces. ApartmentsoftheSouth.com
Quiet historical setting surrounded by beautiful old magnolia trees
.... approximately one mile from downtown Newnan on Jackson Street.
12 month Lease.

ApartmentsoftheSouth.com

**** MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS****
*All adults age 18 and over must complete an application*
Reference from a previous Leaseholder (RENTAL HISTORY)
Stable employment making 3 x rent per month
Clear Criminal record
Moderate credit required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

