204 Jackson St - D12

Amenities
Now accepting applications for a beautiful two bedroom/1 bath apartment.... 1000 square feet! All electric, washer/dryer connections with central heat and air. This is an upstairs apartment with a lovely sunroom overlooking a lovely green space. The community is in a wooded area with rolling green spaces.
Quiet historical setting surrounded by beautiful old magnolia trees
.... approximately one mile from downtown Newnan on Jackson Street.
12 month Lease.
**** MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS****
*All adults age 18 and over must complete an application*
Reference from a previous Leaseholder (RENTAL HISTORY)
Stable employment making 3 x rent per month
Clear Criminal record
Moderate credit required