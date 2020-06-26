204 Jackson St - D12

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Now accepting applications for a beautiful two bedroom/1 bath apartment.... 1000 square feet! All electric, washer/dryer connections with central heat and air. This is an upstairs apartment with a lovely sunroom overlooking a lovely green space. The community is in a wooded area with rolling green spaces. ApartmentsoftheSouth.com

Quiet historical setting surrounded by beautiful old magnolia trees

.... approximately one mile from downtown Newnan on Jackson Street.

12 month Lease.



**** MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS****

*All adults age 18 and over must complete an application*

Reference from a previous Leaseholder (RENTAL HISTORY)

Stable employment making 3 x rent per month

Clear Criminal record

Moderate credit required