202 Inverness Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM
202 Inverness Ave
202 Iverness Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
202 Iverness Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Location location! 1 mile to Ashley Park, Cancer Treatment Center & Piedmont Hospital, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, unfinished basement, hardwoods, swim/tennis community, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 Inverness Ave have any available units?
202 Inverness Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 202 Inverness Ave have?
Some of 202 Inverness Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 202 Inverness Ave currently offering any rent specials?
202 Inverness Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Inverness Ave pet-friendly?
No, 202 Inverness Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 202 Inverness Ave offer parking?
Yes, 202 Inverness Ave offers parking.
Does 202 Inverness Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Inverness Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Inverness Ave have a pool?
Yes, 202 Inverness Ave has a pool.
Does 202 Inverness Ave have accessible units?
No, 202 Inverness Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Inverness Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Inverness Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Inverness Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Inverness Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
