Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 200 Highwoods Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
200 Highwoods Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
200 Highwoods Pkwy
200 Highwoods Pkwy
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
200 Highwoods Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! Executive rental, 2 car garage, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, finished basement with in-law suite, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have any available units?
200 Highwoods Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have?
Some of 200 Highwoods Pkwy's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 200 Highwoods Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
200 Highwoods Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Highwoods Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 200 Highwoods Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 200 Highwoods Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Highwoods Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 200 Highwoods Pkwy has a pool.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 200 Highwoods Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Highwoods Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Highwoods Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265
Similar Pages
Newnan 1 Bedrooms
Newnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with Parking
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stillwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Kennesaw State University