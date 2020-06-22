All apartments in Newnan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 Highwoods Pkwy

200 Highwoods Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

200 Highwoods Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! Executive rental, 2 car garage, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, finished basement with in-law suite, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have any available units?
200 Highwoods Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have?
Some of 200 Highwoods Pkwy's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Highwoods Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
200 Highwoods Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Highwoods Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 200 Highwoods Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 200 Highwoods Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Highwoods Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 200 Highwoods Pkwy has a pool.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 200 Highwoods Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Highwoods Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Highwoods Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Highwoods Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
