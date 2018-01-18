Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
20 Tahoe Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20 Tahoe Dr
20 Tahoe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
20 Tahoe Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Approx 2100 sqft, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, french doors to master suite, large kitchen, living and dining, private yard, swim/tennis community, close to CTC, Piedmont, Ashley Park, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 Tahoe Dr have any available units?
20 Tahoe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 20 Tahoe Dr have?
Some of 20 Tahoe Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20 Tahoe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20 Tahoe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Tahoe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20 Tahoe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 20 Tahoe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20 Tahoe Dr offers parking.
Does 20 Tahoe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Tahoe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Tahoe Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20 Tahoe Dr has a pool.
Does 20 Tahoe Dr have accessible units?
No, 20 Tahoe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Tahoe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Tahoe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Tahoe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Tahoe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
