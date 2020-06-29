2 St Charles Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Well maintained & cute rental at Parkside Village. Corner lot home with 4bed./2.5bath. Open & bright floor plan. Large master bedroom with seating room. Master bath has double vanity & separate shower & tub. Sunken living room & fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Fenced backyard & storage shed. Community pool & playground. Rent includes washer/dryer and lawn care.