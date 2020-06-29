Well maintained & cute rental at Parkside Village. Corner lot home with 4bed./2.5bath. Open & bright floor plan. Large master bedroom with seating room. Master bath has double vanity & separate shower & tub. Sunken living room & fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Fenced backyard & storage shed. Community pool & playground. Rent includes washer/dryer and lawn care.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 St Charles Pl have any available units?
2 St Charles Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 2 St Charles Pl have?
Some of 2 St Charles Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 St Charles Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2 St Charles Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.