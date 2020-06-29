All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 2 St Charles Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
2 St Charles Pl
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

2 St Charles Pl

2 Saint Charles Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2 Saint Charles Place, Newnan, GA 30277

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Well maintained & cute rental at Parkside Village. Corner lot home with 4bed./2.5bath. Open & bright floor plan. Large master bedroom with seating room. Master bath has double vanity & separate shower & tub. Sunken living room & fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Fenced backyard & storage shed. Community pool & playground. Rent includes washer/dryer and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 St Charles Pl have any available units?
2 St Charles Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 2 St Charles Pl have?
Some of 2 St Charles Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 St Charles Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2 St Charles Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 St Charles Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2 St Charles Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 2 St Charles Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2 St Charles Pl offers parking.
Does 2 St Charles Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 St Charles Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 St Charles Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2 St Charles Pl has a pool.
Does 2 St Charles Pl have accessible units?
No, 2 St Charles Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2 St Charles Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 St Charles Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 St Charles Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 St Charles Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University