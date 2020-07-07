2 Pinelea Drive: Recently renovated total electric traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with bonus room (office space or optional 4th bedroom) on private wooded backyard. Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Available now! -
(RLNE4650325)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Pinelea Drive have any available units?
2 Pinelea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 2 Pinelea Drive have?
Some of 2 Pinelea Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Pinelea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pinelea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pinelea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Pinelea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2 Pinelea Drive offers parking.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Pinelea Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive have a pool?
No, 2 Pinelea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive have accessible units?
No, 2 Pinelea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Pinelea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Pinelea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
