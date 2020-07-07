All apartments in Newnan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 Pinelea Drive

2 Pinelea Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2 Pinelea Dr, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Pinelea Drive: Recently renovated total electric traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with bonus room (office space or optional 4th bedroom) on private wooded backyard. Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Available now! -

(RLNE4650325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Pinelea Drive have any available units?
2 Pinelea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 2 Pinelea Drive have?
Some of 2 Pinelea Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Pinelea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pinelea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pinelea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Pinelea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2 Pinelea Drive offers parking.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Pinelea Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive have a pool?
No, 2 Pinelea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive have accessible units?
No, 2 Pinelea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Pinelea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Pinelea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Pinelea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

