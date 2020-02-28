2 Kendal Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Spacious, sunny and spectacular! - ALL NEW LVT WOOD FLOORING BEING INSTALLED IN KIT AND BATHROOM!! Spacious, sunny and spectacular! This corner lot home will have you smiling with an abundance of natural light shinning in! Master features trey ceiling, enormous master closet, beautiful columned sitting area. Master bath w/ double sinks, garden tub. Wainscoting in strategic places on main level for optimal elegance. Snuggle up next to the fireplace. Kitchen w/island. Playroom space on main level. Fabulous amenities -pool w/picnic area, playground, tennis. Minutes from 85, shopping, restaurants!



(RLNE2692911)