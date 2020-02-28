All apartments in Newnan
2 Kendal Ct.

2 Kendal Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Kendal Court, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious, sunny and spectacular! - ALL NEW LVT WOOD FLOORING BEING INSTALLED IN KIT AND BATHROOM!! Spacious, sunny and spectacular! This corner lot home will have you smiling with an abundance of natural light shinning in! Master features trey ceiling, enormous master closet, beautiful columned sitting area. Master bath w/ double sinks, garden tub. Wainscoting in strategic places on main level for optimal elegance. Snuggle up next to the fireplace. Kitchen w/island. Playroom space on main level. Fabulous amenities -pool w/picnic area, playground, tennis. Minutes from 85, shopping, restaurants!

(RLNE2692911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Kendal Ct. have any available units?
2 Kendal Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 2 Kendal Ct. have?
Some of 2 Kendal Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Kendal Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Kendal Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Kendal Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2 Kendal Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 2 Kendal Ct. offer parking?
No, 2 Kendal Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2 Kendal Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Kendal Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Kendal Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 2 Kendal Ct. has a pool.
Does 2 Kendal Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2 Kendal Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Kendal Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Kendal Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Kendal Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Kendal Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
