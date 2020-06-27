All apartments in Newnan
193 Cliffhaven Circle

193 Cliffhaven Cir · No Longer Available
Location

193 Cliffhaven Cir, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate two story home in well maintained community.
Built in 2017
Over-sized master suite with shower and spacious tub.
4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Rooms: Breakfast Nook, Dining Room, Family Room, Laundry Room, Office, Pantry, Walk In Closet, working fireplace
2 car garage
Granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included
Hardwood floors
Huge Backyard that backs up to trees.

Now featuring Smart Home Technology, this craftsman style home boasts an open concept feel and all the features of a dream home. Hardwoods throughout, tile in wet areas, granite counters! Stone wrapped fire place in spacious living room gives welcoming feel. Chefs Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, huge island, pantry, breakfast area & living room views. Elegant formal dining room featuring coffered ceilings and wainscoting.

Three bedrooms upstairs with an additional full bath. Luxurious Master Suite boasts huge walk-in closets, double designer drop-in sink vanities + linen closet, separate shower & soaking garden tub.
Signature Detached Game Day Porch! MUST SEE!

Showings by request.
First month, deposit and agent fee is needed for move-in.
Lease Terms
Looking for 1 year occupancy. Deposit, First month, Agent fee needed for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Cliffhaven Circle have any available units?
193 Cliffhaven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 193 Cliffhaven Circle have?
Some of 193 Cliffhaven Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Cliffhaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
193 Cliffhaven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Cliffhaven Circle pet-friendly?
No, 193 Cliffhaven Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 193 Cliffhaven Circle offer parking?
Yes, 193 Cliffhaven Circle offers parking.
Does 193 Cliffhaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 193 Cliffhaven Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Cliffhaven Circle have a pool?
No, 193 Cliffhaven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 193 Cliffhaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 193 Cliffhaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Cliffhaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 193 Cliffhaven Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Cliffhaven Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 193 Cliffhaven Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
