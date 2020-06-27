193 Cliffhaven Circle

Amenities
Immaculate two story home in well maintained community.
Built in 2017
Over-sized master suite with shower and spacious tub.
4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Rooms: Breakfast Nook, Dining Room, Family Room, Laundry Room, Office, Pantry, Walk In Closet, working fireplace
2 car garage
Granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included
Hardwood floors
Huge Backyard that backs up to trees.
Now featuring Smart Home Technology, this craftsman style home boasts an open concept feel and all the features of a dream home. Hardwoods throughout, tile in wet areas, granite counters! Stone wrapped fire place in spacious living room gives welcoming feel. Chefs Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, huge island, pantry, breakfast area & living room views. Elegant formal dining room featuring coffered ceilings and wainscoting.
Three bedrooms upstairs with an additional full bath. Luxurious Master Suite boasts huge walk-in closets, double designer drop-in sink vanities + linen closet, separate shower & soaking garden tub.
Signature Detached Game Day Porch! MUST SEE!
Showings by request.
First month, deposit and agent fee is needed for move-in.
Lease Terms
Looking for 1 year occupancy. Deposit, First month, Agent fee needed for move-in.