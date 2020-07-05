Rent Calculator
19 Westgate Park Dr
Last updated December 16 2019 at 10:56 AM
19 Westgate Park Dr
19 Westgate Park Drive
No Longer Available
Location
19 Westgate Park Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT LEASE OPPORTUNITY. 3 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH . LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND DOWNTOWN NEWNAN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 Westgate Park Dr have any available units?
19 Westgate Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
Is 19 Westgate Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19 Westgate Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Westgate Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19 Westgate Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 19 Westgate Park Dr offer parking?
No, 19 Westgate Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 19 Westgate Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Westgate Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Westgate Park Dr have a pool?
No, 19 Westgate Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19 Westgate Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 19 Westgate Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Westgate Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Westgate Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Westgate Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Westgate Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
