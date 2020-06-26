All apartments in Newnan
18 East Newnan Road

18 East Newnan Road · No Longer Available
Location

18 East Newnan Road, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Newnan, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 East Newnan Road have any available units?
18 East Newnan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 18 East Newnan Road have?
Some of 18 East Newnan Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 East Newnan Road currently offering any rent specials?
18 East Newnan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 East Newnan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 East Newnan Road is pet friendly.
Does 18 East Newnan Road offer parking?
Yes, 18 East Newnan Road offers parking.
Does 18 East Newnan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 East Newnan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 East Newnan Road have a pool?
No, 18 East Newnan Road does not have a pool.
Does 18 East Newnan Road have accessible units?
No, 18 East Newnan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18 East Newnan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 East Newnan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 East Newnan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 East Newnan Road does not have units with air conditioning.

