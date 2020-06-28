Gorgeous, good as new ranch in Avery Park Subdivision. Features an open floorplan, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. Available 10/15/19 Amenities: Swim Tennis community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 Downing Dr have any available units?
18 Downing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 18 Downing Dr have?
Some of 18 Downing Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Downing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18 Downing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.