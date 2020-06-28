All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
18 Downing Dr
18 Downing Dr

Location

18 Downing Dr, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous, good as new ranch in Avery Park Subdivision. Features an open floorplan, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. Available 10/15/19 Amenities: Swim Tennis community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Downing Dr have any available units?
18 Downing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 18 Downing Dr have?
Some of 18 Downing Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Downing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18 Downing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Downing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18 Downing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 18 Downing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18 Downing Dr offers parking.
Does 18 Downing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Downing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Downing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18 Downing Dr has a pool.
Does 18 Downing Dr have accessible units?
No, 18 Downing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Downing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Downing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Downing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Downing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
