All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 179 Southwind Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
179 Southwind Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

179 Southwind Lane

179 Southwind Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Stillwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

179 Southwind Lane, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home boasts 2,243 sq ft of comfortable living space in Newnan, GA and is move-in ready. Features include vinyl and carpeted floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, garage, private back yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Southwind Lane have any available units?
179 Southwind Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 179 Southwind Lane have?
Some of 179 Southwind Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Southwind Lane currently offering any rent specials?
179 Southwind Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Southwind Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Southwind Lane is pet friendly.
Does 179 Southwind Lane offer parking?
Yes, 179 Southwind Lane offers parking.
Does 179 Southwind Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Southwind Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Southwind Lane have a pool?
No, 179 Southwind Lane does not have a pool.
Does 179 Southwind Lane have accessible units?
No, 179 Southwind Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Southwind Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Southwind Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Southwind Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Southwind Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University