178 Granite Way
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:19 PM

178 Granite Way

178 Granite Way · No Longer Available
Location

178 Granite Way, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Stonebridge! HOA controlled swim/tennis community, natural trails, clubhouse, computer nook, exercise room, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, hardwoods, new carpet, new paint, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Granite Way have any available units?
178 Granite Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 178 Granite Way have?
Some of 178 Granite Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Granite Way currently offering any rent specials?
178 Granite Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Granite Way pet-friendly?
No, 178 Granite Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 178 Granite Way offer parking?
Yes, 178 Granite Way offers parking.
Does 178 Granite Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Granite Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Granite Way have a pool?
Yes, 178 Granite Way has a pool.
Does 178 Granite Way have accessible units?
No, 178 Granite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Granite Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 Granite Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Granite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Granite Way does not have units with air conditioning.
