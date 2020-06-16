All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
177 Southwind Cir
177 Southwind Cir

177 Southwind Circle
Location

177 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 177 Southwind Cir Newnan GA · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2091 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,091 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5846348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Southwind Cir have any available units?
177 Southwind Cir has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 177 Southwind Cir have?
Some of 177 Southwind Cir's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Southwind Cir currently offering any rent specials?
177 Southwind Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Southwind Cir pet-friendly?
No, 177 Southwind Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 177 Southwind Cir offer parking?
Yes, 177 Southwind Cir does offer parking.
Does 177 Southwind Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Southwind Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Southwind Cir have a pool?
Yes, 177 Southwind Cir has a pool.
Does 177 Southwind Cir have accessible units?
No, 177 Southwind Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Southwind Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 Southwind Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Southwind Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 177 Southwind Cir has units with air conditioning.
