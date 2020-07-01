All apartments in Newnan
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

170 Southwind Lane

170 Southwind Lane · No Longer Available
Location

170 Southwind Lane, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,520 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spe

(RLNE5274021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Southwind Lane have any available units?
170 Southwind Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 170 Southwind Lane have?
Some of 170 Southwind Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Southwind Lane currently offering any rent specials?
170 Southwind Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Southwind Lane pet-friendly?
No, 170 Southwind Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 170 Southwind Lane offer parking?
Yes, 170 Southwind Lane offers parking.
Does 170 Southwind Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Southwind Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Southwind Lane have a pool?
No, 170 Southwind Lane does not have a pool.
Does 170 Southwind Lane have accessible units?
No, 170 Southwind Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Southwind Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Southwind Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Southwind Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 170 Southwind Lane has units with air conditioning.

