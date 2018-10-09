All apartments in Newnan
169 Chastain Way

169 Chastain Way · No Longer Available
Location

169 Chastain Way, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location! 1 mile to the interstate, cancer treatment center and Piedmont hospital, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, private yard, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Chastain Way have any available units?
169 Chastain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 169 Chastain Way have?
Some of 169 Chastain Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Chastain Way currently offering any rent specials?
169 Chastain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Chastain Way pet-friendly?
No, 169 Chastain Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 169 Chastain Way offer parking?
No, 169 Chastain Way does not offer parking.
Does 169 Chastain Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Chastain Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Chastain Way have a pool?
No, 169 Chastain Way does not have a pool.
Does 169 Chastain Way have accessible units?
No, 169 Chastain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Chastain Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Chastain Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Chastain Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Chastain Way does not have units with air conditioning.
