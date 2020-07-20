Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
159 Highwoods Pkwy
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM
Location
159 Highwoods Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! 3 story executive town home, 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 159 Highwoods Pkwy have any available units?
159 Highwoods Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 159 Highwoods Pkwy have?
Some of 159 Highwoods Pkwy's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 159 Highwoods Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
159 Highwoods Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Highwoods Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 159 Highwoods Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 159 Highwoods Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 159 Highwoods Pkwy offers parking.
Does 159 Highwoods Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Highwoods Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Highwoods Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 159 Highwoods Pkwy has a pool.
Does 159 Highwoods Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 159 Highwoods Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Highwoods Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Highwoods Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Highwoods Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Highwoods Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
